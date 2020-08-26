Group of French-speaking countries suspends Mali after coup

The permanent council of the International Organization of Francophonie decided on the suspension after holding an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Mali. The organization will send a high-level delegation to Mali's capital, Bamako, in the coming days to evaluate the situation, it said in a statement.

It pledged to continue cooperation “that directly benefits the civilian population” and called for the release of deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other officials arrested by the coup leaders on Aug. 18. The Francophonie group also called for the immediate creation of a civilian-run transitional government.