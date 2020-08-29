Gulf Coast residents mark 15th anniversary of Katrina

That ceremony was followed by a march to another part of the city and a rally featuring speakers and community organizations. Cautions put in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus include asking participants to wear masks and keep six feet apart.

Robert Green, with the Original Rooftop Riders, has organized a memorial and second line in the 9th Ward ever year since two of his relatives died during Katrina. He said this time of year is a hard time for many, WDSU-TV reported.

“This is not a stopping point. The COVID showed us what happened in Katrina. We lost lives, COVID has taken lives. We have to move past this,” said Green.

According to a story in the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate, some ceremonies have been put on hold this year as the city struggles to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 1,800 people died in Katrina's aftermath, and the storm caused more than $100 billion in damage. The failure of the levees surrounding the city allowed water to pour into New Orleans and eventually submerged 80% of the city.

Family members of Hurricane Katrina victims throw a wreath into the water by Bayou Yscloskey during the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the St. Bernard Parish Katrina Memorial in Shell Beach, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

People stand around the St. Bernard Parish Katrina Memorial and read the names of victims after the Wreath Laying Ceremony in Shell Beach, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Patricia "Pat" Noote holds a photo of her husband, William Noote, who died during Hurricane Katrina, before the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the St. Bernard Parish Katrina Memorial in Shell Beach, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. According to William Noote's family, Shell Beach was his favorite place to fish and he loved the outdoors. Pat Noote, his wife, spoke of driving him to go fishing even when he could no longer drive himself. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Archbishop Gregory Aymond blesses 164 metal flowers representing the St. Bernard Parish victims who died during Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago, after the Community Prayer Service at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chalmette, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. During the prayer service, St. Bernard Parish officials read the names of 164 Parish victims who died during Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Michael Chutz finds a flower with his aunt's name who died during Hurricane Katrina, after the Community Prayer Service at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chalmette, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. During the prayer service, St. Bernard Parish officials read the names of 164 Parish victims who died during Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

A march and secondline makes its way through the Lower 9th Ward to Hunters Field during the Hurricane Katrina 15th Anniversary in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

People pour libations as the names of Hurricane Katrina victims are read during the Hurricane Katrina 15th Anniversary Healing Ceremony along the levee in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer