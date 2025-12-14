Gunmen kill 9 at Bondi Beach; police kill one, arrest another

SYDNEY (AP) — Two gunmen shot dead nine people on Sunday at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, and police killed one of them, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.
Another 12 people were wounded and the other gunman was arrested, ABC reported, citing a police spokesperson on the scene.
In Other News
1
North Hamilton Crossing project expected to start in 2026, but bulk of...
2
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
3
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
4
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
5
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...