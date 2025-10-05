Gunmen kill two, injure 12 in a shootout in a crowd in Alabama capital city's downtown

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters.

The shooters, he said, “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, although no one had been charged early Sunday.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.