Hamas wants more pressure on Israel before ceasefire's next phase

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas' political wing, called for the “full implementation of all the terms of the first phase” before moving forward, including an end to what he called the continuing demolition of Palestinian homes in the majority of the territory still controlled by Israel.

Israel’s military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 376 Palestinians since the ceasefire took hold on Oct. 10, according to Palestinian health officials.

Hamas has little leverage in ceasefire negotiations and could come under heavy pressure from regional powers like Qatar and Turkey to not hit the brakes on the fragile truce.

Israel has also accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire. It has defended its strikes as a response to attacks against its soldiers or people getting too close to the area it controls, though a number of people killed have been women and children and some strikes have occurred in the “safe zone," according to Palestinian health officials.

As a humanitarian crisis continues in Gaza, the United Nations and other aid organizations said that not nearly enough aid is entering the territory.

Israel said on Wednesday it would begin to allow aid into Gaza through a crossing on the Jordan-Israel border.

The U.S.-led plan outlining the future for the devastated territory has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel and Hamas are “very shortly expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire,” after Hamas returns the remains of the last hostage. Hamas has said the destruction by Israeli strikes in Gaza has been an obstacle in their search for remains.

Meanwhile, officials have said that an international body tasked with governing Gaza in the ceasefire's next phase is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel killed around 1,200 people while 251 were taken hostage. Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian toll has topped 70,365. Its count does not distinguish between militants and civilians, but the ministry says roughly half of those killed have been women and children. The ministry operates under the Hamas-run government. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

