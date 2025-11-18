Han Kang, Megha Majumdar and Yiyun Li are among finalists for Andrew Carnegie Medals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Han Kang's “We Do Not Part,” Megha Majumdar's “A Guardian and a Thief” and Yiyun Li's “ Things in Nature Merely Grow” are among the finalists for Andrew Carnegie Medals, fiction and nonfiction awards presented by the American Library Association.

“A Guardian and a Thief,” already an Oprah Winfrey book club pick and a nominee for the National Book Award and Kirkus Prize, is among three Carnegie fiction finalists and the only one written originally in English. Kang's novel was translated from the Korean by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris. Argentine writer Agustina Bazterrica's “The Unworthy” was translated from Spanish by Sarah Moses.