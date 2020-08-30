Harden scores 31 points, Rockets beat Thunder for 3-2 lead

Houston scored 20 of the game’s first 27 points, but the Thunder erased the deficit in the second -- taking a brief lead of as many as five points -- before the Rockets took a 48-45 lead into the half. Houston outscored the Thunder 37-18 in the third.
TIP-INS
Harden extended his streak of playoff games with 20 or more points to 18 in a row -- the longest active streak in the league. ... The Rockets are 6-0 when holding an opponent to under 100 points.
UP NEXT
Game 6 is Monday.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) and Robert Covington, left, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook tips the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) and Steven Adams (12) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells at the officials during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, passes the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker, center, his held back by Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams, right, as he confronts Dennis Schroder (17) after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both players were ejected. Both Schroder and Tucker were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder leaves the court after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder (17) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0), Eric Gordon (10) and Robert Covington celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Rockets' Danuel House Jr. (4) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
