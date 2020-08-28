Harris: Nationwide mask mandate wouldn't carry punishment

President Donald Trump has urged Americans to wear masks but opposes a national requirement and personally declined to do so for months. He has worn a mask occasionally more recently — but may not encourage them much going forward if the final night of this week's Republican National Convention is any guide.

About 1,500 people packed tightly together Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House to hear Trump accept Republican nomination for reelection. Masks were not required and were rarely worn — and the crowd violated District of Columbia guidelines prohibiting large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 180,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, far more than any other country.

