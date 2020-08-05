HBO's 'Coastal Elites' cast tackles social satire, anxiety

The work, originally conceived for New York's Public Theater, offers “contemporary stories of characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture, and the pandemic,” HBO said in a release.

Midler said she welcomed the chance to take part in the project but couldn’t ignore the oddity of making it. Paulson agreed.

The connection actors share on a set is what “I’m usually the most interested in and inspired by,” Paulson said. The timing also proved affecting.

“Because it had happened deep enough into this time (the pandemic), my paranoia level was high already. And there were all of a sudden seven people in my backyard, and that was more people than I had seen in an area in several months,” Paulson said. “So it’s a little frightening.”

Midler said she did gain some emotional release from making the series. In a series clip, her character vents about politics with a New Yorker's passion.

“I identified very, very strongly with the character. I felt almost as if Paul had written it for me, because he knows how nuts I am on the subject of the current inhabitants of the White House. So it was cathartic for me,” she said. But not enough: “I’m still in a state of rage and anxiety.”