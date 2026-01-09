Head of FBI's New York field office to serve as co-deputy director after Bongino's departure

As a career FBI agent, Raia is a more conventional selection for the FBI's No. 2 job than was Bongino, a popular conservative podcaster who had previously served as a Secret Service agent but had never worked for the FBI until being selected by the Trump administration last year.

Raia is expected to serve as co-deputy director alongside Andrew Bailey, the former Missouri attorney general who was named to the job last August. He is scheduled to start next week.

He became the head of the New York field office after his predecessor, James Dennehy, who was reported to have resisted Justice Department efforts to scrutinize agents who participated in politically sensitive investigations, was forced to retire.

Bongino announced last month that he was departing the bureau following a brief and tumultuous tenure. He officially ended his tenure last week.

No immediate successor was named for Raia in New York.