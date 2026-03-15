Henderson starts at third for US over Bregman, then homers in WBC

Manager Mark DeRosa moved Henderson into the starting spot because of his favorable career numbers against Severino, and that decision paid off.

“I feel like I can see his pitches well,” Henderson said, “and it’s something that gives you confidence going into the game. I was able to fight off a couple good pitches and then get one more over the plate, and I didn’t miss it.”

Henderson entered the game 7 for 9 in his career against Severino with a home run, double and four RBIs. Bregman is 5 for 21 in the regular season against Severino with a homer and three RBIs.

“Seven of nine, that’s a good sample size,” DeRosa said. “He obviously sees Luis well, and Luis threw the heck out of the ball.”

Henderson has gone 6 of 14 with a double and two home runs in three WBC games.

DeRosa added he spoke on Saturday with Bregman, who has gone 2 for 11 in four games, about the benching.

“These guys like the lineup out the night before, so I was able to do that, and he was good with it," DeRosa said. "It’s game on.”

Will Smith started at catcher over Cal Raleigh, who is hitless in nine plate appearances this WBC.

Sunday's game was expected to be a thrilling star-studded matchup, with the Dominicans bringing the hottest lineup in the tournament against arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Paul Skenes.

The Dominicans are 5-0 in the tournament, have outscored opponents 51-10 while batting .312.

“Skenes is one of the best pitchers today in the major leagues," Dominican manager Albert Pujols said. “But we also have one of the best offenses in this tournament, so it’s going to be power versus power. We’ll try to win.”

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will start on Tuesday if the Dominicans advance to the final regardless of who they face, Pujols said. Italy plays Venezuela in the semis on Monday night.

“Alcantara will be our pitcher no matter what,” Pujols said. "If God gives us that opportunity, if we move to the final, Alcantara will be the starter. I’m not going to change it no matter what, no matter if it is Italy or Venezuela. ... I trust Sandy, and I hope to be here talking with you on Tuesday.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb