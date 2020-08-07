Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File) Credit: Molly Riley Credit: Molly Riley