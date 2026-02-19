Hilary Knight-led Team USA faces Olympic gold-medal showdown against Canada in women's hockey

The 36-year-old Knight has already announced these will be her USA Hockey record fifth and final Games, with a shot at adding a second gold medal to go with her three silvers. The game is being played a day after Knight proposed to U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe.

The defending Olympic champion Canadians have shown signs of age during a tournament in which they dropped a 5-0 preliminary round decision against the U.S., and eked into the final with a 2-1 win over Switzerland.

The loss to the Americans was the most lopsided and also the first time the Canadian women were shut out in Olympic play.

Canada has captain Marie-Philip Poulin back in the lineup after missing two games — including the loss to the U.S. — with a right knee injury.

The Swiss faced off against Group B-winner Sweden in the bronze medal game earlier in the day.

