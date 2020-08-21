Hit by virus surge, Hong Kong offers free tests to everyone

Businesses such as beauty salons and bars have been temporarily shuttered and there is a ban on dine-in services after 6 p.m. as part of social distancing measures. The city's economy contracted 9% in the second quarter of this year, marking a full year of recession due to last year's anti-government protests and the pandemic.

Lam said the testing was possible because of support from Beijing, which is providing resources such as laboratory staff to boost testing capacity in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The city’s government has faced pushback from skeptical residents and critics who are worried about privacy issues, given that the program is supported by the Chinese Communist Party. Some fear the tests will be used to produce DNA records of residents.

Criticism of the mainland government has grown since it imposed a new national security law in Hong Kong which has been viewed as an attack on the “one country, two systems” framework under which the city has been governed since its return to China in 1997.

Lam brushed aside such concerns, saying that no matter what the government does, there will always be people who come up with conspiracy theories.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an infectious diseases expert at the Christian Medical College in Vellore in southern India, said universal testing can help wipe the virus out provided that those who test positive are immediately isolated and frequent retesting is conducted to ensure that the tests do not miss people who fall sick later.

Associated Press writer Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.