Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

“I got no other place,” he said. “This is all I got.”

Across Cameron Parish, the coastal parish where Hurricane Laura crashed ashore early Thursday, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

The Category 4 storm packed 150-mph (240-kph) winds and a storm surge that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said was as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters). So far 16 people in Texas and Louisiana have died because of the storm; more than half of those were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

President Donald Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to show his support and assess the damage.

Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, a shocking assessment in a state where Hurricane Katrina made landfall on August 29, 2005. Out in western Louisiana it is the storm that came ashore a month after Katrina — Hurricane Rita — that evokes strong memories.

The damage wrought by Laura reminded many residents of Rita, which made landfall in the parish and wiped out many communities entirely, leading to one of the largest evacuations in American history.

Nicole Beard had her second daughter by Caesarean section two weeks before Rita hit. “I evacuated for Rita with a newborn baby and stitches in my stomach,” she said.

Many people never returned to Cameron Parish, whose population fell 30% in the 2010 census, the first after the storm. The Beards’ next-door neighbors left for good. But the Beards stayed.

Most people in Cameron Parish said they got out ahead of Hurricane Laura, a storm that forecasters warned was “unsurvivable.”

Roberta Holmes, 67, was one of the very few who decided to ride out the hurricane on Gulf Breeze Beach, on the Cameron Parish shoreline. Standing on her deck overlooking the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, Holmes said she sat in a red leather recliner next to a window facing the water. She was confident that the home rebuilt after Hurricane Rita was strong enough to withstand this storm.

Her home ended up suffering just minor damage, though the storm did uproot two palm trees she planted in front — which she christened “Rita” and “Ike.”

“I knew what it would take to survive,” she said.

Now that the floodwaters have receded, Highway 27 leading from Lake Charles into Hackberry and the other small towns closer to the Gulf was a bustle of activity as utility workers and people pulling trailers or boats drove back and forth. The shelves were largely bare at Brown's Grocery Store, across the street from the Beards' property, and there's been no electricity to pump the gas.

Not far away is a sprawling liquefied natural gas facility that Trump visited in 2019.

The Beards weren’t sure yet how they would rebuild. Bradley Beard lives on Social Security, and Nicole Beard works at a local alligator farm that ships hides internationally.

She has applied for federal aid and is hopeful that volunteers and faith groups that ordinarily respond to disasters will be able to help them clear the wreckage.

For now, they are sifting through their jumbled belongings for whatever can be salvaged, leaving food for their cat which has so far refused to come out from under the rubble. Nicole’s daughters filled a garbage bag each with clothes. She found her high school graduation tassel inside the trailer, her class year of 1999 shining in gold against the blue thread.

Her daughters insist that they stay in Cameron Parish. But she said: “I don’t know how many times you can restart from scratch."

Bradley Beard wipes his face as he rests while he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter Nicole in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. "This is too much for a 62 year old man," he said."

Bradley Beard rests as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter Nicole, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Nicole Beard searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home she lived in, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Bradley Beard digs as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter Nicole, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Bradley Beard walks alongside his heavily damaged home, that was moved off its foundation piers, as he searches for his water shutoff valve, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Nicole Beard searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home where she lived in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Nicole Beard finds her high school graduation tassel from the class of 1999, as she searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home she lived in, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Nicole Beard finds her high school graduation tassel from the class of 1999, as she searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home she lived in, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Pam Venissat, whose camp was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, takes a photo of the devastation in Holly Beach, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

A statue of Jesus that had fallen during Hurricane Laura was uprighted by unknown persons, amid devastation in Holly Beach, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Broken electrical poles are seen in Holly Beach, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Mark Poindexter puts a tarp on the damaged roof of his home in in Gulf Breeze, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Mark Poindexter puts a tarp on the damaged roof of his home in in Gulf Breeze, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Jim Venissat, who's camp was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, walks amid the devastation in Holly Beach, La., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

A child pulls a crab trap through the mud in Holly Beach, La., amid devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.