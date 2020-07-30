Hong Kong disqualifies 12 opposition nominees for assembly

Wong and many pro-democracy nominees had been asked to clarify their political stance earlier this week as their nominations were being reviewed.

Kwok said the disqualification of pro-democracy nominees was a political decision that amounted to political screening.

“Today we are seeing the results of the relentless oppression that this regime is starting ... to take away the basic fundamental rights and freedom that are once enjoyed by all Hong Kong people under the Basic Law,” Hong Kong's mini-constitution, Kwok said in a news conference.

“They also try to drive fear and oppression into our hearts and this, we must not let them succeed,” he said.

Other nominees were still being reviewed, the government said in a statement expressing support for the disqualifications.

“We do not rule out the possibility that more nominations would be invalidated,” it said.

Earlier Thursday, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan denounced the new national security law imposed by Beijing in response to last year's massive protests calling for greater freedoms. He criticized authorities for arresting four youths under the law on suspicion of inciting secession via online posts.

“Hong Kong politics keeps changing,” said Lee. “Now they are using the national security law against the young people … these young people are being charged just for the things they said.”

The four, aged between 16 to 21, were detained Wednesday for announcing on social media that they had set up an organization for Hong Kong independence. An organization called Studentlocalism – which disbanded ahead of the national security law taking effect on June 30 – said in a Facebook post that four of its former members had been arrested on secession charges.

Lee spoke ahead of a court appearance with 14 other pro-democracy activists, including former lawmaker Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The group was arrested in April over anti-government protests last year and was charged with participating and inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly.

Lee said the U.N. Human Rights Committee recently affirmed that the notification of an assembly is not a requirement, and that participation in an unnotified assembly should not be a criminal offense.

“It very clearly vindicates us, we are exercising our rights,” Lee said.

___

Associated Press journalist Alice Fung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Pro-democracy Civic Party members, Cheng Tat-hung, right, Dennis Kwok, second right, Alvin Yeung, fourth right, and Kwok Ka-ki, fifth right, attend a news conference after disqualifying for a September legislative election in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy Civic Party members, Cheng Tat-hung, right, Dennis Kwok, second right, Alvin Yeung, fourth right, and Kwok Ka-ki, fifth right, attend a news conference after disqualifying for a September legislative election, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

From right; pro-democracy Civic Party members, Dennis Kwok, Alan Leong, Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam attend a news conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

From right; pro-democracy Civic Party members, Dennis Kwok, Alan Leong, Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam attend a news conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy Civic Party member Alvin Yeung speaks during a news conference after disqualifying for a September legislative election, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Young pro-democracy activists and localist candidates who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, gather during a news conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Wednesday, July 29, they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses with the nomination papers as he files for his candidacy in the Legislative Council elections in September in Hong Kong, Monday, July 20, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Wednesday, July 29, they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Banners of a pro-democracy candidate Joshua Wong, wearing glasses, are displayed outside a subway station in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial "primary" for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections. At least 12 pro-democracy nominees including Wong have had their nominations disqualified for an upcoming legislative election in September, after they were deemed to not comply with the requirement to uphold the city's Basic Law and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Activist Joshua Wong uses a megaphone to urge passers-by outside a subway station to take part in voting in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial "primary" for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including Joshua Wong were disqualified for a September legislative election, with authorities saying Wednesday, July 29, they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-Yan, right, and Yeung Sum speak to media outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Activists including Lee, Yeung and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who all organized the June 4th Tiananmen massacre memorial this year, which was banned by police because of anti-virus social distancing reasons, appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the local newspaper Apple Daily, arrives a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Activists including Lai who organized the June 4th Tiananmen massacre memorial this year, which was banned by police because of anti-virus social distancing reasons, appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung