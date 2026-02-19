Hornets' LaMelo Ball says he feels blessed that he wasn't hurt in car crash

Ball was driving through an intersection when his camouflage-colored, custom-made Hummer collided with another vehicle Wednesday, according to video obtained by WSOC-TV in Charlotte. The station later posted video of Ball, wearing an aqua-colored Hornets hoodie, getting out his truck and into a black Lamborghini before being driven away.

Police were on the scene at the time.

When asked why he left the scene, Ball said, “Nah, you gotta check in on that.”

A police report has not been made available.

There was no information available on the driver of the other car involved in the collision, although video showed a person calmly get out of the car and begin walking toward Ball’s truck after the crash.

When asked about the other person, Ball said, "I seen her get straight out of the car.”

Video showed the left front tire of Ball’s truck was missing.

“I'm alive and blessed,” Ball said. “God is great, like I said.”

Ball is just the latest professional sports athlete to be involved in a car crash in Charlotte.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fractured his back in a 2014 crash in which he flipped his pickup truck near Bank of America Stadium — less than a mile from where Ball’s crash occurred.

And in 2024, Panthers current backup quarterback Andy Dalton injured his thumb when he was involved in a two-car crash in Charlotte.

Former Hornets guard Bobby Phills was killed in a car crash at age 30 following a practice on Jan. 12, 2000.

