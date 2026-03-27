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House ethics panel finds Florida congresswoman committed numerous violations

The House Ethics Committee has found Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida committed numerous violations of House rules and ethics standards, a ruling that could add weight to Republicans’ push to expel her from Congress
FILE - Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., listens during a rally on Jan. 28, 2026, in support of the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants before it expires in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., listens during a rally on Jan. 28, 2026, in support of the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants before it expires in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
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WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has found Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida committed numerous violations of House rules and ethics standards, a ruling that could add weight to Republicans’ push to expel her from Congress. She has denied any wrongdoing.

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