House ethics panel finds Florida congresswoman committed numerous violations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has found Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida committed numerous violations of House rules and ethics standards, a ruling that could add weight to Republicans’ push to expel her from Congress. She has denied any wrongdoing.
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