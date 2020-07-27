House OKs bill protecting Massachusetts tribe's reservation

In March, the Trump administration moved to undo the 2015 decision, declaring that then-President Barack Obama's administration had no authority to put land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe since it only became federally recognized relatively recently.

But the Cape Cod-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Native Americans that encountered the Pilgrims four centuries ago this year, challenged the decision. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last month ordered the Interior Department to halt the revocation process, re-review the matter and issue new findings.

The tribe has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton near the Rhode Island state line.

Cedric Cromwell, the tribe's chairman, said House passage of the bill moves the tribe one step closer to ensuring its homeland isn't taken away. A similar proposal passed the House in 2019 but has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.