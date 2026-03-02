Breaking: WATCH: Early moments of Ashley Flynn homicide investigation released

House panel releases videos of Bill and Hillary Clinton answering questions about Epstein

Videos of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are being released by a House committee investigating the late financier
By STEPHEN GROVES – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Videos of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released Monday by a House committee investigating the late financier.

The recordings of the depositions, which spanned hours over two days last week, were expected to show how both Clintons distanced themselves from Epstein. Bill Clinton told the committee that he had ended his relationship with Epstein years before the financier entered a guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Hillary Clinton said she never even recalled meeting Epstein.

Still, they faced hours of questioning under oath from lawmakers who are searching for accountability for anyone who was aware or ignored Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

