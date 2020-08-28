House readies contempt resolution as Pompeo defies subpoenas

The contempt resolution is the latest — and likely futile — attempt by the Democrat-led House to pressure Trump’s administration into complying with requests for testimony and information on a wide range of issues. While congressional subpoenas are legally binding, officials who have rebuffed Congress have faced little consequence for defying them, while Trump has fired or demoted federal employees who have complied with requests individually.

Contempt itself is largely a symbolic gesture that has generally been used to embarrass officials who refuse congressional requests, and Democratic attempts to legally fight the administration’s refusals have been drawn out in lengthy court battles.

The State Department has also defied subpoenas in the committee's investigation of Trump's firing of the department's inspector general, Steve Linick, which Democrats have alleged came in retaliation for probes of Pompeo that the watchdog was conducting. Pompeo has denied knowledge of any investigation into his own conduct.

Pompeo and his aides have said all of the House subpoenas are politically motivated, without merit, and unnecessary as the information and testimony could be otherwise obtained. The department said the committee had not shown that its demand on the Ukraine documents was for a legitimate legislative purpose and suggested that it was entirely partisan.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate homeland panel, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, has said his Ukraine investigation is rooted in facts and has called the idea he is pushing foreign propaganda “completely false.” He says he hopes to get a report out by Election Day.

Pompeo has also faced criticism for making a speech at this week’s Republican National Convention. The address was condemned by Democrats and others as an inappropriate breach of decades of diplomatic precedent and a possible violation of federal law prohibiting executive branch employees from overt political activism while on duty.