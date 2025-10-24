How a German freight lift became an unexpected social media star in the Louvre heist

Alexander Böcker, the managing director and third-generation owner of Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, told The Associated Press that when he and his wife saw the images online, they were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery.”

“Once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over,” he wrote in an email to the AP.

Authorities say the thieves spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre on Sunday morning. They wheeled the freight lift up to the museum, rode the basket up the façade, forced open a window, smashed display cases and grabbed priceless Napoleonic jewels before spiriting away on motorbikes through central Paris.

It didn't take long for the Germans to seize on the marketing opportunity. By Monday morning, Böcker’s company had come up with a social media post featuring a photo of the freight lift — which is typically used for furniture and construction — and a slogan in German that translates to “when something needs to be done quickly.”

The post also touts the ability of the “Böcker Agilo” to transport up to 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of “your treasures” at a speed of 42 meters (46 yards) per minute. And it moves “whisper quiet” thanks to its 230 Volt E-Motor, the post says.

“We had hoped for a bit of attention and some good humour, but the feedback was overwhelming,” Böcker wrote Thursday. “I can understand that not everyone shares this sense of humour, but the vast majority laughed heartily.”

But the freight lift is not permitted to transport humans, Böcker said.

Crown jewels, yes. Thieves, no.

Philipp Jenne in Vienna contributed to this report.