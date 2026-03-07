Hurley ejected in final second of Marquette's 68-62 win over No. 4 UConn

Marquette’s Chase Ross won the battle for the loose ball and got fouled with one second left. Hurley argued the lack of a foul call and was whistled for two technical fouls before heading to the locker room while shaking his head.

Ross then made four of six free throws to account for the final margin.

Replays of that final second showed Hurley stepping onto the court and approaching referee John Gaffney and putting his chest near the official's right shoulder. Hurley said after the game that he yelled “Foul! Foul!” at the back of Gaffney's head, but didn't bump into him.

“You could screen-shot whatever you want to screen-shot,” Hurley said. “I don’t feel like I made any contact with John. I don’t believe I did.”

UConn was attempting to tie No. 18 St. John’s for the Big East regular-season title, though the Red Storm already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament starting Wednesday in New York.

Demary scored 17 points and Tarris Reed Jr. added 16 for UConn, which shot just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Ross had 14 points, Royce Parham 13 and Adrien Stevens 11 for Marquette (12-19, 7-13). The Golden Eagles have closed a disappointing regular season by winning three of their last four games.

Parham scored eight straight points during an 11-0 run early in the second half that put Marquette ahead for good. Marquette led by 12 with 5 1/2 minutes left before UConn rallied.

Both teams await the identity of their opponents in the Big East Tournament. Marquette opens tournament play Wednesday. UConn will first play a tournament game in Thursday's quarterfinal.

