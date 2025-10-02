Hurricane Imelda swirls away from Bermuda after battering the tiny island

“We are urging persons to stay off the roads,” said National Security Minister Michael Weeks. "We will continue to experience pockets of unsettled weather conditions throughout the morning.”

The storm was located about 170 miles (275 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 30 mph (48 kph). Maximum sustained winds fell to 85 mph (140 kph) as the storm weakened from Category 2 to Category 1 strength.

Imelda was expected to drop between 2 and 4 inches (5 and 10 centimeters) of rain and produce a dangerous storm surge that could cause coastal flooding. More than 17,000 customers were without power Thursday.

Bermuda had closed schools, offices and the airport Wednesday as it deployed 100 soldiers to secure infrastructure, clear roads and help at emergency shelters. Schools and government offices remained closed on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Imelda battered the northern Caribbean. It unleashed widespread flooding in eastern Cuba, where two people died, and in Haiti where one person was missing and two others were injured.

Hurricane Humberto, which had been racing ahead of Imelda, dissipated Wednesday after passing west of Bermuda on Tuesday. Its remnants were named Storm Amy by U.K. forecasters, who warned it would affect much of Ireland and the U.K. starting Friday.

Both weather systems were generating dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents affecting beaches along the north Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and much of the U.S. East Coast.

While the Atlantic hurricane season is winding down, forecasters urged people to remain alert.

“We expect atmospheric conditions that could support tropical storms and hurricanes well into late October and November this year,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert.

Imelda was the Atlantic season’s fourth hurricane this year.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms. Of those, five to nine were forecast to become hurricanes, including two to five major hurricanes, which pack winds of 111 mph (178 kph) or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.