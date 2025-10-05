Hurricane Priscilla forms in the Pacific Ocean off the southwestern coast of Mexico

The center says heavy rainfall and gusty winds are affecting coastal southwestern Mexico with flash flooding possible. Swells generated by Priscilla are affecting parts of the coast in the region and will reach some coastal areas in western and central Mexico and southern Baja California by Monday. The swells are expected to create life-threatening surf and rip currents.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast of southwestern Mexico, from Punta San Telmo to Punta Mita, with tropical storm conditions in the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) was possible.

Another storm well off Mexico in the Pacific, Octave, became a hurricane Sunday with no landfall in the forecast and no coastal watches or warnings. Its top winds were near 80 mph (130 kph), and the hurricane center said it was expected to gradually weaken on Monday. It was located about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip and was moving northeast at 6 mph (9 kph).