'I was lucky this time' says Djokovic after reaching semifinals through Musetti's injury

Musetti took the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but needed a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. The 23-year-old Italian played on for almost two games but couldn’t continue.

After serving a double-fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic another breakpoint chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug.

“I honestly have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now and how tough it is for me this injury in this moment,” Musetti said. “I felt there was something strange in my right leg. I continued to play because I was playing really, really, really well, but I was feeling that the pain was increasing and the problem was not going away.”

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but acknowledged he was lucky this time.

“It happened to me a few times. But being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control — I mean, so unfortunate,” for Musetti, Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “He should have been a winner today.”

Musetti was also forced to retire from the French Open semifinals last year —- with a similar injury — against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“I feel really sorry for him,” Djokovic said. “He was a far better player — I was on my way home tonight.”

In the first set, Djokovic tried to go out hard. He took an early break and was just a point away from a 3-0 lead before Musetti responded and took control of the match.

Late in the second set, Djokovic conceded a point after telling the chair umpire his racket frame had touched — barely, and inaudibly — the ball before it went out. He soon lost that game and the set.

The situation appeared to get more dire for the 38-year-old Djokovic when he needed a medical timeout after the second set for the blister on the ball of his right foot.

“I tried my best yes. A blister here and there. I just wasn’t feeling the ball today due to his quality, and his variety in the game,” he said. “I’m extremely lucky.”

But in tennis no player takes any victory for granted. Just a few days ago, Djokovic received a walkover into the quarterfinals when Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match due to an abdominal injury.

Djokovic has seen it from the other side. None more dramatic than here last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semifinals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic next faces the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

