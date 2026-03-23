Iga Swiatek parts with coach after Miami Open shock

Swiatek, who has won six Grand Slam titles, said she'd “decided to take a different path.”

“I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together — including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

The 24-year-old from Poland was beaten in three sets by world No. 50 Magda Linette in Miami last week. The defeat ended her run of 73 straight opening-round wins on tour.

“Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course,” she said.

Swiatek said the rest of her team would remain unchanged.

“I know there are many questions, but l’ll let you know what’s next at the right time. I’m taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter,” she said.

Fissette has worked with a long list of top players that includes Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.