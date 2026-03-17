Igor Thiago celebrates Brazil call-up with goal in Brentford draw with Wolves

A few minutes earlier, Michael Kayode's glancing header put Brentford 1-0 up. It was his first goal in his 41st league appearance for the Bees.

Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back for Wolves a minute before halftime to round off a thrilling half.

Wolves, the league's bottom side, equalized with 13 minutes left when Tolu Arokodare headed home at the back post.

The result extended Wolves' unbeaten league run to three games but it remained bottom of the table, 12 points from safety.

“We know where we are in the league, it hasn’t been good enough," Armstrong said, "but since I’ve come in it’s been very positive. The results have been changing. To get my first goal is nice but the main thing is to get the three points. We didn’t quite get that today but we’ll take the positives.”

Brentford stayed in seventh place, two points ahead of Everton but three behind Chelsea.

"We’re disappointed to have let the game slip," Bees captain Jordan Henderson said.

Just hours before kickoff, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti named Thiago in the squad for friendlies against France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in Orlando four days later.

The former Cruzeiro, Ludogorets and Brugge striker was one of nine forwards included in a 26-man list that featured Endrick of Lyon, Rayan of Bournemouth, and João Pedro of Chelsea but no Neymar, who has underperformed recently at Santos.

He has excelled for Brentford this season and could have scored one or two more against Wolves. His 19-goal tally is the highest ever by a Brentford player in one Premier League season.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer