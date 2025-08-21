In a tough job market for new workers, networking and adaptability can make a difference

“You’re hoping every year is the year you can tell your parents, ‘I got the full-time job, you don’t have to worry about me anymore,’” she said.

Watson's experience echoes the difficulties facing many job seekers who are trying to start their careers at a time when economic uncertainty has discouraged employers from adding staff and workers from leaving their jobs.

The U.S. unemployment rate for college graduates aged 22 to 27 has outpaced the joblessness rate for the general population since the coronavirus pandemic. Many degree-holders seeking their first jobs report spending months submitting applications.

In a tight job market, companies often choose more experienced candidates because they can, said Laura Ullrich, economic research director for job search website Indeed. “Quit rates are low ... and companies aren’t hiring many people. So it’s this stagnant environment where there’s not a lot of room being created for these new grads.”

Below, career experts and candidates who landed jobs share how to persevere in the search.

Building your network

When some employers are using artificial intelligence to filter through hundreds of resumes, having a connection within a company can help candidates by providing an introduction, experts say.

An internship or part-time job can provide a starting point for building relationships with professionals in your chosen field. Alumni networks and professional organizations are other avenues for meeting people.

When Jennifer Moglia, 22, was interning in the music business, she made a spreadsheet to record the names of everyone she met during meetings, what they talked about and any interests she shared with them. She then looked them up on LinkedIn, the social networking platform, and requested time to meet one-on-one.

“I typically reached out to pretty much anyone that I had worked with, just to say, ‘Hi, I’m interning here. I would love to talk to you about your job if you have 30 minutes,’” Moglia said. “I would just try to make it as easy as possible for them,” saying, “'If your calendar is up to date, I could find a day and time that works. I can book the room.'”

The networking paid off. In the months before her college graduation, Moglia applied for 70 jobs, reaching out to contacts she'd made to ask about vacancies. “Most of the interviews that I got were for companies that I had connections at," she said.

After receiving two offers, Moglia now works as a venue marketing coordinator for Live Nation Entertainment in New York.

Keep an open mind

Consider looking for jobs outside your college major or ideal career path if there are way more than applicants than open positions in your area of choice. Your skills may be transferable to other fields and positions.

“If you ask a lot of 40-year-olds, they’re not working in the exact field they went to college for,” Ullrich said. “So casting a wide net is smart.”

Luke Sutton, 24, who graduated college in 2023 with a degree in dramatic writing, wanted to work in television, but a strike by Hollywood writers halted hiring at studios and production companies as he began his search. Sutton applied for more than 1,000 jobs before getting one as a creative assistant at healthcare advertising agency Patients & Purpose.

At times, he felt desperate. The hardest part was hearing nothing after filling out applications. “My head’s sort of like spinning, like I just want to be able to eat. Is that too much to ask?” Sutton recalled.

He worked part-time jobs and kept an open mind, putting himself forward for a wide range of positions that involved writing and focusing on jobs with assistant in the title. His current role is not his dream job, but “I’m one of the lucky ones because I’m doing at least something creative,” Sutton said.

Adapting to artificial intelligence