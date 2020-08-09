In DC, city of gridlock, tarp stymies Nationals grounds crew

In all, a process usually completed in just a couple of minutes took more than 20 for the tarp to be properly put in place. And by then, the shower was done, anyway, leaving the sun was peeking through the clouds.

Once the tarp was removed, then began the job of trying to make the infield dirt dry enough to allow for a Major League Baseball game resume. Trucks were driven out so that workers could shovel the wet ground into the flatbeds. As the delay stretched past an hour in length — even though it rained for about a third of that time — there were still patches of puddling in the basepaths.