Inclusion of Russia in 2026 Venice Biennale art fair sparks outcry

Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli is trying to manage the diplomatic fallout, voicing clear opposition to the Biennale's decision but acknowledging that its governing foundation is independent of the government and acted autonomously when it included Russia in the line-up for its 61st arts festival.

Russia has a permanent, historic pavilion in the Giardini exhibition area and under the rules governing the arts fair, has a streamlined process allowing it to participate in the show. But Moscow hasn’t appeared since the Ukraine war began: In 2022, the Russian pavilion was shuttered after its artists withdrew following Moscow’s invasion. In the 2024 edition, the pavilion was loaned to Bolivia for its exhibition.

The Venice Biennale Foundation on March 4 announced the line-up for its 2026 edition, which runs May 9-Nov. 22. Ninety-nine nations are participating, including seven for the first time.

Russia’s return to the fair was not highlighted by the Biennale, but it was merely included in the list of participating countries with an exhibition entitled “The Tree is Rooted in the Sky,” and some three dozen Russian artists participating.

As the outcry mounted, Giuli this week fired the ministry official who sits on the Biennale board, Tamara Gregoretti, accusing her of having failed to disclose to the ministry that Russia had indicated it would be participating and that she had supported its inclusion.

Giuli also launched an investigation to determine if Russia's participation was compatible with the EU sanctions regime. Specifically, he demanded that the Biennale urgently provide all documentation, including correspondence with Moscow, about Russia’s plan to set up and manage the pavilion during the fair.

He spoke by telephone Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Tetyana Berezhna, and “reiterated the Italian government’s commitment to protecting Ukraine’s cultural identity, which has been under threat for over four years due to the Russian invasion, and reaffirmed his personal commitment and that of the government to the reconstruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage,” the ministry said.

Berezhna, for her part, told Giuli that Russia’s participation was “unacceptable for Kiev and contrasts with the strong support for Ukraine maintained by the Italian government,” Giuli’s office said.

The head of the Biennale Foundation, Pietrangolo Buttafuoco, has defended the decision and framed it as an act opposing censorship.

He announced that this year’s edition will be accompanied by two dedicated exhibition spaces for “dissident” art. And he recalled that last year’s Venice Film Festival featured the world premiere of “The Wizard of the Kremlin,” an unflattering portrait starring Jude Law about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.

But 22 European countries wrote a letter to Buttafuoco expressing their “profound concern” over Russia’s participation. They warned that Moscow could exploit it to “project an image of legitimacy and international acceptance that stands in stark contrast to the reality of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and the destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage, as well as to European and international sanctions.”

The European Commission, for its part, condemned the Biennale decision and threatened to withhold EU funds for the fair, which would amount to some 2 million euros over three years.

“Should the Biennale Foundation proceed with its decision to allow Russia to participate, we will consider further measures, including the suspension or termination of ongoing EU funding to the Biennale Foundation,” said a statement from Commissioners Henna Virkkunen and Glenn Micallef.