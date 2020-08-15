India great Dhoni retires from international cricket

Dhoni has not played international cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup.

He made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later.

Dhoni was one of his country's most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.

Under his stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

The team also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.

In tests, Dhoni made 4,876 runs with the bat, averaging 38. He hit 33 half-centuries and six centuries, and also took 256 catches and made 38 stumpings.

In ODIs, he totaled 10,773 runs, averaging 50. He hit 73 half-centuries and 10 centuries, and also took 321 catches and made 123 stumpings.

In T20s, Dhoni made 1,617 runs, averaging 37. He hit two half-centuries, and also took 57 catches and made 34 stumpings.

Shortly after Dhoni’s announcement, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also said he was retiring from international cricket

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you (Dhoni)," Raina, a Chennai teammate, wrote on Instagram. "With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India.”

As well as 18 tests and 78 T20s, the 33-year-old Raina played in 226 ODIs, where he averaged 35 with the bat, including 36 half-centuries and five 100s, and took 36 wickets.

