India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

The major cities of New Delhi and Mumbai might have passed their peaks, said a government expert, Randeep Guleria. Subways, cinemas and other public facilities are closed until Aug. 31.

The Philippines reported 5,032 new cases, raising its total to 103,185, with 2,059 deaths.

On Saturday, leaders of Philippine medical organizations appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose a lockdown on the capital, Manila. They said the health system was in danger as personnel fall ill or quit due to fear or fatigue.

In Japan, the government reported 1,540 new cases, close to Friday's record of 1,579.

The spike in infections, most of them in their 20s and 30s, prompted warnings young people were letting their guard down. Gov. Yuriko Koike of Tokyo, which has about one-third of the new infections, says she might declare an emergency to contain the outbreak.

In Florida, authorities were trying to prepare storm shelters while enforcing social distancing as Tropical Storm Isaias churned toward the heavily populated state. It was due to be near the coast early Sunday.

Florida reported 179 deaths on Saturday, raising its total to more than 7,000.

The governor warned residents to expect power outages and said they should have a week’s supply of water and food.

The United States has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

In Australia, Premier Daniel Andrews of the southern state of Victoria announced a 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew on Melbourne, a city of 5 million people. Schools statewide are to return to home-based teaching and day care centers were closed.

Andrews said there were seven deaths and 671 new cases since Saturday.

“If we don’t make these changes, we’re not going to get through this,” Andrews said.

Also Sunday, China and South Korea reported more infections but spikes in both countries appeared to be tailing off.

China had 49 new confirmed cases, up from the previous day’s 45. Thirty were in Xinjiang in the northwest, where authorities are trying to contain an outbreak focused on the regional capital, Urumqi.

Three cases were found in students who returned from Russia to Wuhan, the southern city where the pandemic began in December. Most anti-disease controls were lifted there after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Hong Kong reported 125 new infections as authorities tried to find the source of its latest outbreak. The Chinese government said a team of seven virus testing experts was sent to the city to help.

South Korea reported 30 new cases, raising its total to 14,366 with 301 deaths, but said only eight were acquired in the country.

The government warned earlier case numbers would rise as South Koreans came home from the Middle East and other places with outbreaks. Authorities say cases from abroad are less threatening because arrivals are quarantined for two weeks.

On Saturday, the leader of a secretive Korean church was arrested in an investigation into whether the group hampered the anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infected in February and March.

On Saturday, South Africa reported 10,107 new cases, raising its total to 503,290.

That put the country fifth behind the United States, Brazil, Russia and India in total cases, though its population of 58 million is much smaller than theirs.

In Europe, the number of new cases reported in Italy dipped below 300 for the first time.

An employee in the Austrian chancellery tested positive for the virus but didn’t work directly with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

FILE- In this May 13, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Stephanie Mundo conducts a COVID-19 test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York broke a COVID-19 testing record Friday, July 31, 2020, by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a written statement. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE- In this July 8, 2020 file photo, Eric Antosh has a nasal swab taken by a nurse at a COVID-19 testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York broke a COVID-19 testing record Friday, July 31, 2020, by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a written statement. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

A man walks his dog as the sun sets in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

The Staatsphilharmonie plays a concert on the lake stage on the Gro'er Dutzendteich in front of spectators who watch the concert on their own boats, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Nuremberg, Germany. Due to the musical events Bardentreffen, Klassik Open Air and Stars in Luitpoldhain, which were cancelled due to the coronavirus, the project office in the Culture Division of the City of Nuremberg has organized three different concerts with an open-air concert weekend on the banks of the Dutzendteich. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Karmann Credit: Daniel Karmann

People are silhouetted against the sky with a setting sun in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Austin, Texas made Tito's Handmade Vodka visits Brownsville, Texas Sports Park Satruday, Aug. 1, 2020, to distribute thousands of Tito's made hand cleanser sanitizer to thousands of Brownsville residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts

Austin, Texas made Tito's Handmade Vodka visits Brownsville, Texas Sports Park Satruday, Aug. 1, 2020, to distribute thousands of Tito's made hand cleanser sanitizer to thousands of Brownsville residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19./The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts

Deborah Thurman votes at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Saturday marked the end of the early voting period. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter

People vote at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Saturday marked the end of the early voting period. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter