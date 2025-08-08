Indiana Fever to face Chicago Sky without Caitlin Clark, 2 other key injured players

But her continued absence has now been complicated by the additional losses of Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the first quarter Thursday. McDonald broke a bone in her right foot during the same game.

The Atlanta Dream selected McDonald with the third pick in the 2021 WNBA draft. She was averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals since emerging as a key part of the team early this season.

Colson was acquired as a free agent in February after spending the last three seasons with Las Vegas. She was averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in 30 games with Indiana.

The Fever did not announce any corresponding moves to fill those two roster spots.

