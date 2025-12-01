Indiana lawmakers in state House to convene session with redistricting top of mind

Senate leadership recently backed off from previous intent not to meet at all, agreeing to convene next Monday. But it's still unclear if enough senators will back a new map.

No official map or legislation had been made public by late Friday.

Republicans hold seven of Indiana’s existing nine U.S. House seats. Trump and other Republicans want to make the map 9-0 in the GOP's favor, aiming to give the party two extra seats in the 2026 elections that will determine control the U.S. House. Democrats only need to flip a handful of seats to overcome the Republicans' current margin.

Indiana lawmakers have been under mounting pressure from the White House to redistrict like Republicans in Texas, Ohio and North Carolina have. To offset the GOP gains, Democrats in California and Virginia have moved to do the same.

But some Indiana Republicans have been far more resistant. Republicans in the state Senate rebelled against Republican Gov. Mike Braun in November and said they would not attend a special session he ordered on redistricting.

The chamber's top Republican, President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, at the time said the Senate did not have the votes. A spokesperson for Bray’s office did not respond Friday when asked if that is still the case.

Meanwhile, Trump attacked Indiana senators on social media, particularly Bray. He swore to endorse primary opponents of defecting senators. A spree of threats and swatting attempts were made against lawmakers who either said they do not support redistricting or have not taken a stance. At least one lawmaker in favor of redistricting and Braun were also threatened.

Last week, the House announced plans to convene in Indianapolis on Monday.

“All legislative business will be considered beginning next week, including redrawing the state’s congressional map,” House Speaker Todd Huston said in a statement Tuesday.

The Indiana Senate, where a number of lawmakers objected to leadership's refusal to hold a vote, then said members would reconvene Dec. 8.

“The issue of redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps mid-cycle has received a lot of attention and is causing strife here in our state,” Bray said in a statement Tuesday. He said the Senate will finally decide the matter this month.

Volmert reported from Lansing, Michigan.