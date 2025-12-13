Indiana's Fernando Mendoza adds another major award with Davey O'Brien as nation's top QB

FILE - Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Indiana's Fernando Mendoza has won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, the second of what could be three major honors in as many days with the redshirt junior also heavily favored to win the Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza was the first winner announced during ESPN's college awards show Friday night. The Heisman winner will be named Saturday night in New York, and Mendoza is an overwhelming favorite to take the trophy, according to BetMGM.

The O'Brien honor came a day after Mendoza was named The Associated Press player of the year.

The California transfer led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record, a victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Indiana's first O'Brien winner set a program record with 33 touchdown passes.

“It's a wonderful feeling. I really doesn't feel real,” Mendoza said from New York. “It's a testament to so many people who believed in me, who have helped groom me into the player I am today and all those people, especially before anybody knew my name.”

Mendoza was chosen over Ohio State freshman Julian Sayin and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, two other quarterbacks getting ready to lead their teams in the CFP.

Southern California's Makai Lemon was named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver. He was in the top 10 nationally with 1,156 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. His four games with at least 150 yards were tied for the most in FBS.

