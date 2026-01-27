India's prime minister says it has reached a free trade with the EU

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that India and the European Union have reached a free trade agreement to deepen their economic and strategic ties.
The accord was concluded after nearly two decades of negotiations. It was dubbed the “mother of all deals” by both sides.
It touches a whopping 2 billion people and is one of the biggest bilateral engagements on commerce. The timing comes as Washington targets both India and the EU with steep import tariffs.
Modi says the agreement will bring major opportunities for the people of India and Europe. It represents 25% of global GDP and one-third of global trade.
In Other News
1
‘Justice is not diminished by compassion;’ Letters support man...
2
Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with...
3
Lawyer seeks acquittal or new trial for Clark County man, 83, convicted...
4
Cedarville graduate’s ‘winding path’ leads him to the Secret Service
5
Springfield group encourages unity at ‘peace walk’ inspired by monks