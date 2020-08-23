Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.