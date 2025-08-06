IndyCar officials and Pato O'Ward shocked by ICE-related 'Speedway Slammer' post

The post Tuesday included an image of a IndyCar-style vehicle with the No. 5 that had “ICE” imposed on it multiple times similar to the display of a sponsor. It appeared to be a computer-created image, with the car on a track and a prison-like building in the background.

Indiana is home to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and is where the IndyCar Series is based.

“We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday’s announcement,” IndyCar said in a statement Wednesday. "Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter.”

O'Ward said he didn't see the post until a friend texted him about it.

“I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a separate post used “SpeedwaySlammer” when announcing the new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention space by 1,000 beds.

O'Ward, who is second in points in IndyCar this season, was in Texas to promote next year's inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.

That race on March 15 will be on a 2.7-mile layout that goes around the home stadiums of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and MLB's Texas Rangers. O'Ward threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers' game against the New York Yankees.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing