Inquiry starts into cause of gas tanker explosion in Mexico City as death toll rises to 6

The accident Wednesday drew renewed attention to the thousands of trucks that rumble through Mexico daily carrying liquid propane, which most homes and businesses rely on for cooking and heating water.

Regulators said a preliminary review revealed that the truck, which was carrying more than 13,000 gallons (49,500 liters) of gas, did not have up-to-date insurance allowing it to transport its cargo.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she instructed her energy secretary to design new measures to make transporting fuel safer, but did not provide details.

Mexico City Civil Protection Secretary Myriam Urzua told local radio Thursday that two more victims had died overnight taking the death toll to six. She said 21 people remained in a critical condition.

Rafael López, 44, fed his three children while they waited outside a general hospital in the State of Mexico on Thursday morning for news about his cousin, who was listed among those injured. He said he had received no information about his condition.

“We’re incredibly worried,” Lopez said. “We have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Outside the hospital southeast of the capital neighbors handed out food and water in solidarity with the victims. Pilar Domínguez, 33, carried a bag of sweet bread.

Domínguez, who lives right next to where the crash happened, was driving with her 9-year-old daughter when she heard the explosion. She felt the ground shake and the area around her erupt into flames on Wednesday.

She said she watched throngs of people fleeing the scene and screaming, as she tried to calm her daughter. She remembers one woman running with most of her skin and hair burned off. It sent chills down her spine as her car filled with the smell of smoke.

She said she broke down crying when she finally got home.

“People were sobbing, screaming, fleeing,” she said.

Last night, she and her husband pulled together money to buy sweet bread and coffee, which they began handing out to family members waiting outside hospitals all over the city for news.

“It's a way to help, and also give thanks that we’re still alive,” she said.

Some of those injured suffered burns over 100% of their bodies. Among the injured was a baby and a 2-year-old child.

“This is a horrible accident,” said Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, who visited the scene. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, writing on X, expressed her condolences to the families of those who died and thanked the emergency teams for their work.

The crash occurred on the highway in the densely populated Iztapalapa district in the east of Mexico City. As emergency vehicles sped by and medics attended to the injured, groups of neighbors ran helped pull burn victims from the fire and get them to safety.

The burned wreck of the gas tanker carried the logo of the company Silza. When The Associated Press called the company, an official who did not want to be identified denied it was their vehicle.

Later, Silza Transport company said in a statement that it had three current insurance policies to cover damages and the victims, and that it was taking steps to support affected families.

The federal agency charged with regulating industrial safety in the hydrocarbon sector said in a statement that Silza didn’t have updated insurance paperwork required to transport gas.

Silza did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

There have been several incidents involving tankers over the past decade.

In 2020, a double tanker carrying liquid propane flipped on a highway in the western state of Nayarit and killed 13 people when the fire spread to other vehicles.

In 2015, a leak on a smaller propane truck making a delivery at a Mexico City maternity hospital allowed gas to leak into the building and blow most of it up, killing five and injuring dozens.

___

AP journalists Fabiola Sánchez and María Verza contributed to this report.