Inspectors find numerous decomposing bodies behind hidden door at Colorado funeral home

The bodies were not immediately removed and authorities said as a result, they did not yet have a precise number.

Colorado long had some of the weakest rules for funeral homes in the nation, with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators. That has allowed numerous abuses, including a pending case involving nearly 200 decomposing bodies that were found stored at room temperature in a building in Penrose, Colorado, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Pueblo.

A sentencing in that case of one of the funeral home’s owners for corpse abuse is set for Friday.

In the Pueblo case, Cotter told inspectors that some of the bodies had been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, according to the document from state regulators that explains why the state suspended the mortuary’s registration to operate.

Investigators on Thursday were collecting evidence with the help of state troopers trained in responding to hazardous materials, Colorado Bureau of Investigation director Armando Saldate III said, noting that they were “respectfully and humanely” handling the bodies.

Cotter has not been arrested, and Pueblo County District Attorney Kala Beauvais said no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

A woman who answered the phone at the mortuary said it had no comment and declined to make Cotter available for an interview.

Cotter did not immediately respond to a message left with the coroner’s office.

Cotter and his brother, Chris, bought Davis Mortuary in 1989, according to the business’ website. It said the brothers brought with them an “old school” way of operating that they learned from their father, who owned and operated funeral homes in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska.

In most states, funeral homes are routinely inspected, but for many years, no such rules were on the books in Colorado.

Owners of a funeral home in Grand Junction, Colorado, were convicted in 2022 of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes. In yet another case, a woman’s body was found last year in the back of a hearse where a suburban Denver funeral home had left it for over a year. At least 30 sets of cremated remains were found stashed throughout that funeral director’s home.

In response to the many criminal cases, lawmakers last year approved changes intended to tighten oversight, bringing the state in line with most other states. One requires regulators routinely inspect funeral homes and gives them more enforcement power. Another implements licensing for funeral directors and other workers in the industry. They would need to pass background checks and a national exam while possessing degrees and work experience.

Previously, funeral home directors in Colorado didn’t have to graduate from high school, let alone have a degree.

_____

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.