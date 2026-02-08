Investigation continues a week after Savannah Guthrie mother was reported missing

An FBI spokesman said Savannah Guthrie was referring to a message that was sent to the Tucson-based television station KOLD on Friday. The station declined to share details about the message’s contents as the FBI conducted its review.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson last weekend. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said.

Multiple press outlets have received alleged ransom letters during the past week. At least one letter made monetary demands and established Thursday evening and Monday evening as deadlines. Law enforcement officials declined to affirm that the letters were credible but said all tips were being investigated seriously.

The sheriff and his staff did not respond to requests for updates Sunday morning.

A FBI spokesman said Sunday that the investigation was continuing.

The disappearance of the well-known TV host's mother has fixated Americans over the past week. Candles remained lit early Sunday near Nancy Guthrie's home, next to a sign expressing support for the family.

The White House said President Donald Trump called and spoke with Savannah Guthrie last week. The president told reporters on Friday that there are clues in the case "that I think are very strong.”

Authorities say they have growing concerns about Nancy Guthrie’s health because she needs daily medication. She is said to have a pacemaker and has dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, according to sheriff’s dispatcher audio on broadcastify.com.

The video released Saturday was the third this week that pleaded with potential kidnappers.