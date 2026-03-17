Iran launches barrage of missiles after Israel kills 2 of its top officials

Iran confirmed the killings of both men, who were key to Iran’s violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy’s 47-year rule.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel on Wednesday as sirens sounded across the central part of the country and loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. Israel’s medical service, Magen David Adom, said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, a district east of Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states also faced barrages of Iranian-fired missiles and drones Wednesday that were intercepted by air defense systems.

With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, an Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.

President Donald Trump said NATO and most other allies have rejected his calls to help secure the strait.

Israel says killings are to undermine Iranian regime

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Larijani and Soleimani “were eliminated” in strikes overnight. The Israeli military said it also struck more than 10 Basij posts across Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the killings were aimed at “undermining this regime to give the Iranian people the opportunity to remove it.” But there have been no signs of anti-government protests since the war began, as many Iranians shelter from the American and Israeli strikes.

The Iranian judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, quoted the Revolutionary Guard as confirming the killing of Soleimani. Other Iranian state media confirmed Larijani’s death.

Larijani, a former parliamentary speaker, was a senior policy adviser to the late Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration. He was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in January for his role “coordinating” Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests.

Soleimani was also sanctioned by the U.S., the European Union and other nations, over his role in suppressing dissent for years through the Basij.

The killings of the top officials came on the eve of “Chaharshanbe Souri," or the Festival of Fire, shortly before the Persian new year. Authorities have sent threatening text messages telling the public not to turn out for the festival, warning the celebrations could be used by “rioters.”

Iranian strikes pressure neighbors and oil markets

In the United Arab Emirates, explosions rang out early Wednesday morning in Dubai, followed by a missile alert. The government’s Dubai Media Office said “the sounds heard across parts of the city” were the successful interceptions by air defense operations.

Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported, is sparking concerns about tightening energy supplies — unnerving the world economy.

A few ships have crossed through the strait, and Iran has said the waterway technically remains open — just not for the United States, Israel and their allies. About 20 vessels have been struck.

U.S. Central Command said Tuesday the U.S. military has fired multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs on Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz that were posing a risk to international shipping.

With oil prices rising, Trump has demanded that roughly a half-dozen countries send warships to ensure ships can pass through the strait but said he has not gotten any support.

The European Union’s top diplomat said the 27-nation bloc does not want to be dragged into the conflict with Iran. “This is not Europe’s war,” Kaja Kallas told EU lawmakers Tuesday. “We were not consulted.”

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday it received a report from Iran that its Bushehr nuclear power plant complex had been hit by a projectile but there were no injuries and the plant suffered no damage. It reiterated the call by IAEA’s leader, Rafael Mariano Grossi, “for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident.”

Renewed Israeli strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli military continued its strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

A strike in the Nabatiyeh district killed three people and wounded another, Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday. Rescue teams were searching for eight missing people, it said.

Israel’s strikes have displaced more than 1 million Lebanese — roughly 20% of the population — according to the Lebanese government, which says 912 people have been killed. In Israel, 14 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict started Feb. 28, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

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Watson reported from San Diego, and Magdy from Cairo. Associated Press writers Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands; David Rising in Bangkok; Aamer Madhani in Washington; Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad; Koral Saeed in Herzliya, Israel; and Bassem Mroue and Sally Abou AIJoud in Beirut contributed.