Iranian drone damages desalination plant in Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian drone attack caused “material damage” to a desalination plant, Bahrain said Sunday morning.
It was the first time an Arab country has reported Iran targeting a desalination plant during the nine-day war.
Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, and the Arab countries in the region rely heavily on the facilities for their drinking water.
Bahrain’s water authority said the Iranian attack had no impact on water supplies.
