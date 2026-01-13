Iranians able to make some calls abroad while internet access is still out after protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mobile phones in Iran were able to call abroad Tuesday after a crackdown on nationwide protests in which the internet and international calls were cut.
Several people in Tehran were able to call The Associated Press. The AP bureau in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was unable to call those numbers back.
Witnesses said the internet remained cut off from the outside world.
Iran cut off the internet and calls on Thursday as protests intensified.
