Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

“We don't anticipate many more evacuations,” she said, adding that the evacuees are physically distant from each other and are wearing masks, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaias is piling another burden on communities already hard-hit by other storms and sickness.

The storm's maximum sustained winds declined steadily throughout Saturday, and were near 70 mph (110 kph) at 5 p.m., when the U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded it its status. But the agency said it is expected to pick up strength overnight as it heads over warm water toward Florida.

The center of the storm was forecast to regain strength and approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning, then travel up the state's east coast throughout the day. It is expected to remain a hurricane through Monday then slowly weaken as it tracks up or just off the Atlantic seaboard. Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week.

Despite the approaching storm, NASA says the return of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule is still on track for Sunday afternoon. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are preparing to make the first splashdown return in 45 years, after two months docked at the International Space Station. They are aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle, and flight controllers are keeping close watch on the storm.

Isaias has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast.

As the storm moves now toward the southeast coast of Florida, a hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Flagler county line, which lies about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north. A storm surge watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks, and the added menace of a storm ratcheted up the anxiety. State-run virus testing sites are closing in areas where the storm might hit because the sites are outdoor tents, which could topple in high winds.

Natalie Betancur, stocking up at a grocery in Palm Beach Gardens, said that the storm itself doesn't cause her a great amount of concern.

“The hurricane is not that serious, but I feel that the public is really panicking because it’s a hurricane and we’re in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas opened shelters for people in Abaco island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people.

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Curt Anderson from St. Petersburg, and Cody Jackson in Palm Beach County, Florida, contributed.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Daytona Beach, Fla., is crowded with beachgoers Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

A boarded up home is shown, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Briny Breezes, Fla. Hurricane Isaias has snapped trees and knocked out power while blowing through the Bahamas on Saturday. It's headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

A beach goer attempts to set up a beach umbrella, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Hurricane Isaias is headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

A resident walks with containers filled with gasoline at Cooper's gas station before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Workers remove chairs from the beach in preparation for Hurricane Isaias, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Forecasters declared a hurricane warning for parts of the Florida coast Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on track for the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A man carries drinking water for a customer at a water depot store before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Windy conditions from Hurricane Isaias drew dozens of surfers to the beach in Jupiter, Fla., on Saturday, Aug 1, 2020. Forecasters are indicating there may be hurricane force winds in Palm Beach County on Sunday. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy

Daytona Beach, Fla., is crowded with beachgoers Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching Florida. Though officials do not expect to have to evacuate people, they wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Dozens of utility trucks are lined up to be processed by Florida Power & Light at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Thousands of electric lineman crews and other employees were processed at the site to be sent to staging centers in preparation for Hurricane Isaias. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and weakened to a tropical storm as it churned toward the Florida coast, where it still threatened to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Sea spray, sand and winds sweep across South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Fla., as Palm Beach County readies for Hurricane Isaias on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy

People install hurricane fabric on windows openings at Casa Farneti on in Riviera Beach, Fla., as Palm Beach County readies for Hurricane Isaias on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy

Red no swimming flags fly at Lantana, Fla., Municipal Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Florida coast Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot.(Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins

Brett Hand controls a Marine Travelift with a hand held remote to lift boats out of the water and move them onto the grounds of Palm Beach, Fla., Yacht Center for safe keeping as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Florida coast Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins

Lake Worth, Fla., resident Juan Avila stocks up on water and paper towels at the Lantana, Fla Costco as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Florida coast Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins