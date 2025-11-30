Isak goal sets up much-needed Liverpool win against West Ham. Man United beats Palace

“I am aware that it has been a long time coming and I've been trying to get back to my best form," Isak told Sky Sports. “I am still on the way but I am happy to have that goal.”

Isak, a $170 million signing from Newcastle in the summer, had not scored in his five league games for his new club and only had one goal in 10 games in all. But in the absence of Salah, the Sweden international converted with a first-time effort in the box after 60 minutes to open his Premier League account for the season.

Joshua Zirkzee ended a scoring drought of his own with his first league goal in almost a year to spark a comeback 2-1 win for Manchester United at Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa beat last-placed Wolverhampton 1-0 and Brighton won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool back to winning ways

Slot made a bold call to leave out the iconic Salah and it paid off.

The Egypt international’s own struggles with form have been a feature of Liverpool’s problems - scoring just four league goals this season. Slot shook up his attack, with Florian Wirtz and Gakpo alongside Isak.

Isak's clinical finish into the bottom corner put Liverpool in control and West Ham's chances were dealt another blow when Lucas Paqueta was sent off in the 84th.

Gakpo converted in the second minute of added time to put the game beyond doubt.

“We have to use this win in a good way, but also be humble because we've had a tough time, so one win doesn't necessarily mean we're back,” said Isak.

Zirkzee on target

Zirkzee hadn't scored in England's top flight since a double against Everton on Dec. 1 last year, but ended that streak with a stunning strike at Selhurst Park.

A moment of individual brilliance fired United back into the game in the 54th after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the first half.

Collecting the ball in the box, Zirkzee spun and scored from a tight angle for only his eighth goal since joining United from Bologna last year and his first this season.

“Scoring is important but it’s not just the goals,” United coach Ruben Amorim said. “They give confidence but Joshua has also improved a lot in how he holds the ball. That should give him a lot of confidence.”

Mason Mount struck the winner from the edge of the box in the 63rd as United ended Palace's 12-game unbeaten home run in the league.

Mateta had given Palace the lead with a twice-taken penalty in the 36th. The France international was adjudged to have double-kicked his original spot kick and was directed to retake as per the rule clarification that came in after Julian Alvarez's accidental double touch in a shootout against Real Madrid last season helped to eliminate Atletico Madrid from the Champions League.

Villa and Brighton win

Villa's Boubacar Kamara scored the only goal of the match to settle the Midlands derby against Wolves.

Wolves remains winless at the bottom of the table and nine points from safety.

Goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Stefanos Tzimas earned fifth-placed Brighton victory at Forest.

