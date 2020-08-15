Islanders play Trotz hockey, take 2-0 series lead on Caps

Trotz showed his value behind the bench when the Islanders reached the second round last year and again in these playoffs. The Islanders won a penalty-filled, physical Game 1 and handled a different style in Game 2 without looking fazed.

“We’re just trying to play the way that we know how to play,” Clutterbuck said. “That’s the strength of our team is getting back to that game that’s successful for us. They’ve got a lot of different ways they can play, and that’s a great team. We’re trying to focus on ourselves here and do what we can."

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin registered his first point of the NHL's restart when he scored 56 seconds in. He scored again in the second period to tie it and missed out on a second career playoff hat trick when he hit the side of the net on a prime chance on the power play in the third.

“I just missed the net,” Ovechkin said.

Washington’s penalty kill that was a perfect 14-for-14 finally allowed a goal when Nick Leddy scored a power-play goal in the second period. A turnover by Lars Eller led to a goal by Matt Martin before Ovechkin tied it.

Then another Capitals mistake wound up in their net. Jakub Vrana coughed up the puck at the offensive blue line, springing Nelson for his breakaway goal 15 seconds after Ovechkin scored. Vrana was benched for the final 13 minutes of the period, and he's not the only Washington player who's struggling.

“We have some adversity,” Reirden said. “We have to fight through. It’s not going to happen easily, it never does, and we have to put more work in and match that compete to give ourselves a chance to have some of our skill be more present in the game.”

Knowing Trotz's experience and looking at the talented Capitals on the other side, the Islanders also know they're not going to move on to the second round without a fight.

“It doesn’t get any easier from here,” Martin said. "They have a championship pedigree over there. It’s just going to get harder and harder from here, so we’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to stay true to our game as much as possible and hopefully at the end of the day that’s enough.”

NOTES: Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his fifth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. ... Backstrom was out after going into concussion protocol. ... Ovechkin scored his 66th and 67th playoff goals to move into sole possession of 20th on the NHL's career list. ... Eller returned after missing the last three games for the birth of his son.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Sunday at noon.

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a save against New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) as Capitals left wing Ilya Kovalchuk (17) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) scores on Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) dives for the loose puck between New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and center Brock Nelson (29) during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save as Washington Capitals left wing Ilya Kovalchuk (17) eyes the rebound and Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) defends during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring on New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) as Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks on during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff game in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette