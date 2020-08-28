Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE

The website of the Israel Airports Authority listed the flight on Friday, which U.S. officials earlier said will include officials led by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Other U.S. officials on board will include national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and envoy for Iran Brian Hook.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced that his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, will lead Israel’s delegation. A number of Israeli government ministries will also send representatives, including the directors of the foreign and defense ministries and the national aviation authority, he said.