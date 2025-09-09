Israel says it targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital as blast heard in Doha

It wasn't immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel's air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Qatar's vast Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military's forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, came under Iranian attack during the 12-day Iran-Israel war that saw American bombers attack Iranian nuclear sites.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said that it had “instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” it added.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new U.S. proposal. A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document,” but the militant group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.

The proposal, presented by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials familiar with the talks, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions.

Josef Federman reported from Jerusalem.